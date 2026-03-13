ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2026 Cancelled in UAE: CISCE Takes Decision Amid Middle East Security Concerns

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations scheduled to be held at all centres across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing security concerns linked to the escalating situation in the Middle East.

The decision affects thousands of Indian students studying in CISCE-affiliated schools across the UAE, where a large Indian expatriate community resides. The council informed schools about the decision through an official circular sent to principals.

According to the council, the move was taken after reviewing the prevailing security situation in the region amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The board said the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and examination staff were the primary considerations behind cancelling the exams.

Exams Earlier Postponed Before Cancellation

Before the final decision to cancel the examinations, CISCE had already issued multiple notices postponing the exams in UAE centres. Circulars issued on March 1, March 3, and March 6 had deferred examinations that were originally scheduled between March 2 and March 14.

In a circular sent to schools, CISCE said the decision followed consultations with key authorities, including Dubai’s education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Following further assessment of the regional security environment, the board decided to cancel the remaining examinations for both ICSE and ISC students in the UAE.

Thousands of Students Affected

The cancellation has created uncertainty for thousands of Indian students preparing for their board examinations in schools across the Emirates, including institutions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates that follow the CISCE curriculum.

School authorities said the sudden decision has left students and parents concerned about how final results will be calculated. However, institutions are working to reassure families and are awaiting further guidance from the council on the assessment process.

Alternative Assessment Likely

While CISCE has not yet announced the detailed mechanism for declaring results, officials indicated that alternative assessment methods may be adopted to ensure that students’ academic progress is not affected.

Schools have advised students to stay in touch with their institutions and monitor official communications for updates regarding evaluation and result declaration.

Impact of Regional Conflict

The disruption in examinations comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions across the Middle East, which have already affected several sectors including aviation, education and public services in the region.