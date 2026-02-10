Indian-Origin IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Parking Lot

Toronto: A 37-year-old Indian-origin IT professional was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a parking lot in Toronto. According to reports, the deceased was identified as Chandan Kumar.

Chandan Kumar, a native of Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural district, had been living in Canada for the past 6 years and was working as an IT professional with a private company. His family in India has been informed about the incident, and his father, Nandakumar, a retired schoolteacher, is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his son.

According to Toronto Police, the shooting occurred on Saturday, February 7, in the car park of a shopping centre. Police officers responded to reports of gunfire at the location and found Kumar with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but succumbed later to injuries.

Inspector Errol Watson of the Toronto Police Service said officers are continuing to piece together details of the shooting. "I can understand how a shooting like this, especially at a mall, can cause concern for the safety of the public," he said, appealing to the public for assistance.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the Canadian authorities have indicated that it appears to have been a targeted attack. The images from the crime scene shared on local media showed a white SUV with visible bullet holes in the windshield and a shattered driver-side window, suggesting the victim was shot while he was inside the vehicle.

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into the incident, and officers are probing to gather evidence and identify the suspects. The police have appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or surveillance video from the area to come forward. "We are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the individuals responsible……We urge anyone with information to come forward and help us bring justice to the victim and his family," Inspector Watson said.

The killing marks Toronto's third homicide of 2026, and the police are treating it as a priority case. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far.

Chandan Kumar's family in India is seeking help from the government to bring his body back to the country for cremation. His father, Nandakumar, has appealed to the Indian government to assist with the arrangements.

"We had never expected this, not even in our dreams….We had been telling him to come back as it has been six to seven years since he left for Canada, but he did not listen to us," Nandakumar said in an interview.

"This is a tragic and senseless act of violence. We are in touch with the Canadian authorities and are providing all necessary assistance to the family," said a spokesperson for the Indian embassy in Canada.