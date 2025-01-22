Indian Railway Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 32438 RRB Group D Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued a notification for filling 32,438 Level 1 posts in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. This recruitment drive aims to address vacancies across various departments of the Indian Railways such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Technical Departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T) such as Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman and other Level-1 roles. For more information, visit the official RRBs website at rrbapply.gov.in.

The registration process will commence on January 23, 2025. Detailed eligibility criteria and further information will be provided on the official RRB websites. Selected candidates will be called for the Computer Based Test, PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and Empanelment.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Step 2:Click 'New Registration' and fill in personal details.

Step 3:Verify email ID and mobile number with OTP.

Step 4: Log in using the registration number and password.

Step 5: Complete Part I and Part II of the application.

Step 6: Choose an online or offline payment method.

Step 7: Select exam language.

Step 8: Provide valid photo ID details.

Step 9: Enter bank details for fee refund.

Step 10: Upload scanned photo, signature, and category certificates (for SC/ST).

Direct Link - RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

As per RRB Group D eligibility criteria, candidates must be between 18 to 36 years of age. The Ministry of Railways specifies that the minimum educational qualification for the RRB Group D 2025 exam, applicable to all posts, is a pass in Class 10 or ITI or an equivalent qualification such as the National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT. Candidates who have completed Class 10 or possess an ITI qualification are eligible to apply for the exam.