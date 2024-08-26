Published 13:17 IST, August 26th 2024
'Integrate Marks of Classes 9 to 11 in Class 12th Board Results': NCERT Suggests New Marking Scheme
NCERT report suggests a cumulative assessment approach: 15% of the score from Class 9, 20% from Class 10, 25% from Class 11 and the remaining 40% from Class 12.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Nandini Verma
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:17 IST, August 26th 2024