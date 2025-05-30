JAC 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Class 12 Result to Be Declared Soon at jacresults.com, Know How to Check

JAC 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Class 12 Result to Declare Soon at jacresults.com, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, will declare the Class 12 board exam results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 31 at 11:30 AM. Students can view their results on the official website: jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Board will announce the Class 12 results through a press conference. Officials will share key details such as pass percentage, gender-wise and district-wise performance, and other highlights.

To check their provisional marksheet, students will need to enter their roll code and roll number.

JAC 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at jacresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JAC Class 12 Scorecard 2025 PDF.”

Step 3: Log in by entering your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your Class 12 marksheet for 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it to your device.

Step 6: Take a printout for your records and future reference.

JAC 12th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone and create a new message.

Step 2: Type “JHA12 [Your Roll Number]” and send it to 5676750.

Step 3: You will receive an SMS from the Jharkhand Academic Council with your Class 12 marks.

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam 2025: