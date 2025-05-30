JAC 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Class 12 Result to Be Declared Soon at jacresults.com, Know How to Check

Updated May 30th 2025, 17:46 IST
Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, will declare the Class 12 board exam results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 31 at 11:30 AM. Students can view their results on the official website: jacresults.com.
The Jharkhand Board will announce the Class 12 results through a press conference. Officials will share key details such as pass percentage, gender-wise and district-wise performance, and other highlights.
To check their provisional marksheet, students will need to enter their roll code and roll number.
Step 1: Go to the official website at jacresults.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JAC Class 12 Scorecard 2025 PDF.”
Step 3: Log in by entering your application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your Class 12 marksheet for 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the PDF and save it to your device.
Step 6: Take a printout for your records and future reference.
Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone and create a new message.
Step 2: Type “JHA12 [Your Roll Number]” and send it to 5676750.
Step 3: You will receive an SMS from the Jharkhand Academic Council with your Class 12 marks.
This year, the Jharkhand Board held the Class 12 exams from February 11 to March 4, followed by practical exams from March 5 to 20. Over 3 lakh students appeared across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Students from the Science and Commerce streams are especially eager for the results, as these play a crucial role in shaping their higher education and career plans.
