  • JAC 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Class 12 Result to Be Declared Soon at jacresults.com, Know How to Check

Updated May 30th 2025, 17:46 IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce Jharkhand Class 12 Science and Commerce results on May 31 at 11:30 AM. Students can check scores at jacresults.com or via SMS using their roll number. Over 3 lakh students appeared.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, will declare the Class 12 board exam results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 31 at 11:30 AM. Students can view their results on the official website: jacresults.com. 

The Jharkhand Board will announce the Class 12 results through a press conference. Officials will share key details such as pass percentage, gender-wise and district-wise performance, and other highlights. 

To check their provisional marksheet, students will need to enter their roll code and roll number. 

JAC 12th Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at jacresults.com. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JAC Class 12 Scorecard 2025 PDF.” 

Step 3: Log in by entering your application number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Your Class 12 marksheet for 2025 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it to your device. 

Step 6: Take a printout for your records and future reference. 

JAC 12th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS 

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone and create a new message. 

Step 2: Type “JHA12 [Your Roll Number]” and send it to 5676750. 

Step 3: You will receive an SMS from the Jharkhand Academic Council with your Class 12 marks. 

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam 2025: 

This year, the Jharkhand Board held the Class 12 exams from February 11 to March 4, followed by practical exams from March 5 to 20. Over 3 lakh students appeared across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Students from the Science and Commerce streams are especially eager for the results, as these play a crucial role in shaping their higher education and career plans. 

Published May 30th 2025, 17:45 IST