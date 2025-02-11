JAC Board Exam 2025: Class 10 Board Exams Begin Amid Tight Security

The Jharkhand Academic Council has started conducting the Class 10 board examinations amid tight security across the state on Tuesday. The exams for both Class 10 and 12 will continue from February 11 to March 3, 2025.

The Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations will commence later in the day during the second sitting.

More than 7.84 lakh students are registered to participate in both board examinations, which will be held in two sessions. The Class 10 exams are scheduled for the first session (9.45 am to 1 pm), while the Class 12 exams will take place in the second session (2 pm to 5.15 pm).

"The board examinations for class 10 started peacefully across the state. The class 12 examination will start in the second sitting," Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary Jayant Mishra said.

He mentioned a massive arrangement has been made for the examinations across the centres.

"CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination halls. Invigilators have been prohibited from carrying their phones during the examinations," he added.

Around 4.33 lakh students are anticipated to participate in the Class 10 examinations across 1,297 examination centres. Concurrently, over 3.50 lakh students are expected to take the Intermediate examinations across 789 centres.