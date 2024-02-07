English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam date postponed, check revised schedule here

JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam schedule has been revised. Earlier the exam was set to be held from April 1 to 15. The commencement of exam has been postponed.

Nandini Verma
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Postponed
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Postponed | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a revised schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2. According to the updated timetable, the exams will now take place from April 4 to April 15, 2024. The initial schedule had set the exam period from April 1 to April 15, 2024.

JEE Main session 2 exam schedule revised

Candidates can anticipate the release of JEE Main Session 2 results on April 25, 2024. The deadline for submitting the application form is March 2, 2024, with the last date for the successful transaction of the prescribed application fee also set for March 2, 2024. The third week of March 2024 is earmarked for notifying applicants about their examination city. Admit cards will be available for download three days prior to the examination date.

For candidates who have already applied and paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 and intend to appear for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2, they need to log in using their previous application number and password from Session 1. Conversely, those who did not apply earlier must submit a fresh application for JEE Main Session 2.

Advertisement

It is important to note that candidates are strictly prohibited from filling more than one application form. Any candidate found with more than one application number will be treated as engaging in Unfair Means (UFM), even if discovered at a later stage, and will face strict consequences.

The JEE Main examination serves as the gateway for admission to esteemed institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

Advertisement

Eligibility criteria mandate securing a minimum of 75 percent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 percent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement