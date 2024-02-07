JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam date postponed, check revised schedule here

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a revised schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2. According to the updated timetable, the exams will now take place from April 4 to April 15, 2024. The initial schedule had set the exam period from April 1 to April 15, 2024.

JEE Main session 2 exam schedule revised

Candidates can anticipate the release of JEE Main Session 2 results on April 25, 2024. The deadline for submitting the application form is March 2, 2024, with the last date for the successful transaction of the prescribed application fee also set for March 2, 2024. The third week of March 2024 is earmarked for notifying applicants about their examination city. Admit cards will be available for download three days prior to the examination date.

For candidates who have already applied and paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 and intend to appear for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2, they need to log in using their previous application number and password from Session 1. Conversely, those who did not apply earlier must submit a fresh application for JEE Main Session 2.

It is important to note that candidates are strictly prohibited from filling more than one application form. Any candidate found with more than one application number will be treated as engaging in Unfair Means (UFM), even if discovered at a later stage, and will face strict consequences.

The JEE Main examination serves as the gateway for admission to esteemed institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

Eligibility criteria mandate securing a minimum of 75 percent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 percent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.



