JEE Main 2025 Results Out: NTA Releases Session 2 Results At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Over 2.5 Lakh Qualify

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) on Friday released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2025. A total of 250,236 students out of over 14.5 lakh, seeking admission to Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), have qualified for JEE Advanced.

The NTA conducted the April session of JEE Main between April 2 and 9. The results, along with the cut-off for JEE Advanced, All India Ranks, and state-wise toppers, have now been declared.

For candidates who appeared in both – Session 1 and 2 – the better of the two scores will be considered for the final merit list and rank generation.

How to check JEE MAIN Results 2025

Step 1: Visit the National Testing Agency official website.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Students' sections on the top right menu bar.

Step 3: Select the 'Students' section and then look for ‘Joint Entrance Examination’ link.

Step 4: Select the 'Joint Entrance Examination' link.

Step 5: After selecting the 'Joint Entrance Examination' link, you will be redirected to another page. On this page, look for ‘Candidate Activity’ section which will be on the bottom right side of the website.

Step 6: Under the ‘Candidate Activity’ corner, look for JEE(Main) 2025 Results for [Paper-1(B.E./B.Tech)]

Step 7: Click on the above link, fill in your details and check your score.

Aspirants and students who find it hard to follow the above mentioned procedure to check the results can click on this direct link to check JEE MAIN 2025 results.

Students can also check their JEE MAIN 2025 results through this alternate link.

For academic session 2025-26, NTA conducted the JEE (Main) 2025 in two Sessions. Session 1 was conducted in January 2025 and Session 2 in April 2025.

Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.) was conducted in the CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode for the JEE (Main) 2025 Session-1. The exam was conducted in 10 shifts while Session-2 in 9 shifts.

The exam was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 was conducted at 531 unique examination centres in 300 Cities including 15 cities outside India in Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

Students who have scored 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 | B.E./B.Tech

Md Anas, Rajasthan Ayush Singhal, Rajasthan Archisman Nandy, West Bengal Devdutta Majhi, West Bengal Aayush Ravi Chaudhari, Maharashtra Lakshya Sharma, Rajasthan Kushagra Gupta, Karnataka Harssh A Gupta, Telangana Aadit Prakash Bhagade, Gujarat Daksh, Delhi Harsh Jha, Delhi Rajit Gupta, Rajasthan Shreyas Lohiya, Uttar Pradesh Saksham Jindal, Rajasthan Saurav, Uttar Pradesh Vangala Ajay Reddy, Telangana Sanidhya Saraf, Maharashtra Vishad Jain, Maharashtra Arnav Singh, Rajasthan Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, Gujarat Kushagra Baingaha, Uttar Pradesh Sai Manogna Guthikonda, Andhra Pradesh Om Prakash Behera, Rajasthan Bani Brata Majee, Telangana

State-wise toppers with NTA scores in Jee (Main) 2025 Paper 1 | B.E. / B.Tech