  • JEE Main 2025 Results Out: NTA Releases Session 2 Results At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Over 2.5 Lakh Qualify

Updated April 19th 2025, 04:28 IST

JEE Main 2025 Results Out: NTA Releases Session 2 Results At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Over 2.5 Lakh Qualify

The National Testing Agency on Friday released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2025. Over 2.5 lakh aspirants out of 14.5 lakh qualify.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
NTA, JEE MAIN Result 2025 Released
Representational image | Image: NTA

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) on Friday released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2025. A total of 250,236 students out of over 14.5 lakh, seeking admission to Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), have qualified for JEE Advanced. 

The NTA conducted the April session of JEE Main between April 2 and 9. The results, along with the cut-off for JEE Advanced, All India Ranks, and state-wise toppers, have now been declared.

For candidates who appeared in both – Session 1 and 2 – the better of the two scores will be considered for the final merit list and rank generation.

How to check JEE MAIN Results 2025

Step 1: Visit the National Testing Agency official website. 

Step 2: Look for the ‘Students' sections on the top right menu bar.

Step 3: Select the 'Students' section and then look for ‘Joint Entrance Examination’ link.

Step 4: Select the 'Joint Entrance Examination' link. 

Step 5: After selecting the 'Joint Entrance Examination' link, you will be redirected to another page. On this page, look for ‘Candidate Activity’ section which will be on the bottom right side of the website.

Step 6: Under the ‘Candidate Activity’ corner, look for JEE(Main) 2025 Results for [Paper-1(B.E./B.Tech)]

Step 7: Click on the above link, fill in your details and check your score. 

Aspirants and students who find it hard to follow the above mentioned procedure to check the results can click on this direct link to check JEE MAIN 2025 results.

Students can also check their JEE MAIN 2025 results through this alternate link.  

For academic session 2025-26, NTA conducted the JEE (Main) 2025 in two Sessions. Session 1 was conducted in January 2025 and Session 2 in April 2025.

Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.) was conducted in the CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode for the JEE (Main) 2025 Session-1. The exam was conducted in 10 shifts while Session-2 in 9 shifts.

The exam was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 was conducted at 531 unique examination centres in 300 Cities including 15 cities outside India in Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

Students who have scored 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 | B.E./B.Tech

  1. Md Anas, Rajasthan
  2. Ayush Singhal, Rajasthan
  3. Archisman Nandy, West Bengal
  4. Devdutta Majhi, West Bengal
  5. Aayush Ravi Chaudhari, Maharashtra
  6. Lakshya Sharma, Rajasthan
  7. Kushagra Gupta, Karnataka
  8. Harssh A Gupta, Telangana
  9. Aadit Prakash Bhagade, Gujarat
  10. Daksh, Delhi
  11. Harsh Jha, Delhi
  12. Rajit Gupta, Rajasthan
  13. Shreyas Lohiya, Uttar Pradesh
  14. Saksham Jindal, Rajasthan
  15. Saurav, Uttar Pradesh
  16. Vangala Ajay Reddy, Telangana
  17. Sanidhya Saraf, Maharashtra
  18. Vishad Jain, Maharashtra
  19. Arnav Singh, Rajasthan
  20. Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, Gujarat
  21. Kushagra Baingaha, Uttar Pradesh
  22. Sai Manogna Guthikonda, Andhra Pradesh
  23. Om Prakash Behera, Rajasthan
  24. Bani Brata Majee, Telangana

State-wise toppers with NTA scores in Jee (Main) 2025 Paper 1 | B.E. / B.Tech

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Islands, Mousam Das, 99.0622707
  2. Andhra Pradesh, Sai Manogna Guthikonda, 100
  3. Arunachal Pradesh , Pranay Kumar Roy, 99.3840245
  4. Assam Pranjal, Kumar Singh, 99.9837952
  5. Bihar , Abdullah, 99.9945499
  6. Chandigarh, Arnav Jindal, 99.9991058
  7. Chhattisgarh , Suvigya Dewangan, 99.990837
  8. Dadra And Nagar Haveli, Ahran Rawal, 99.9856921
  9. Daman And Diu, Jayesh Vasan, 98.4181971
  10. Delhi, Daksh, 100
  11. Delhi, Harsh Jha, 100
  12. Goa , Navinya Devanand, 99.9
  13. Gujarat, Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, 100 
  14. Gujarat, Aadit Prakash, 100
  15. Haryana , Amogh Bansal, 99.9992065
  16. Himachal Pradesh , Dherya Sharma, 99.9918249
  17. Jammu And Kashmir, Toiyeb Ashiq Ahangar, 99.9936579
  18. Jharkhand , Aryan Mishra, 99.9990968
  19. Karnataka, Kushagra Gupta, 100
  20. Kerala , Akshay Biju B N, 99.9960501

Published April 19th 2025, 00:44 IST

