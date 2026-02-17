JEE Main 2026 Toppers List: Shreyas Mishra, Narendrababu Gari Mahith Among Top Scorers

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), with 12 candidates securing a perfect 100 NTA score (percentile). The exam recorded an overall attendance of 96.26 per cent.

NTA conducted the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 1 (January) in 658 Centres in 326 Cities (including 15 cities outside India).

The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 658 centres in 326 cities, including 15 cities outside India. It was held in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

According to the release, 12 candidates achieved a 100 NTA Score (percentile) in the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.).

The top scorers include Shreyas Mishra (Delhi-NCT), Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh), and Shubham Kumar (Bihar), among others.

There were 11 candidates on the toppers list from the General Category and 1 from the OBC-NCL category.

The examination dates were January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28.

A total of 13,55,293 candidates registered for the exam, a figure that includes those registering from cities outside of India. Of these, 13,04,653 candidates appeared for the test, including those at international centres. This resulted in a high overall attendance rate, with 96.26% of registered candidates participating in the examination.

The examination was also conducted in 15 international cities, including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, West Java, Washington, Munich and Abu Dhabi.

The NTA Scores/ Results of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are being declared today. The results of JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B. Arch/B. Planning) will be declared later.

For the General category, there were 1,65,622 female candidates and 3,08,011 male candidates, totalling 4,73,633. In the Gen-EWS category, 53,824 females and 1,10,436 males were registered, making a total of 1,64,260, the release noted.

The OBC-NCL (Central List) comprises 1,86,607 female and 3,47,364 male candidates, for a total of 5,33,971. For the SC category, there were 46,440 females and 90,767 males, totaling 1,37,207.

In the ST category, 15,324 females and 30,898 males were registered, with a total of 46,222. Overall, the total number of registered candidates is 13,55,293, consisting of 4,67,817 females and 8,87,476 males.

NTA Scores are normalised scores across multi-shift papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one shift. The marks obtained are converted to a scale from 100 to 0 for each shift of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. The NTA Score of a Candidate has been calculated as follows:

The final rank of the candidates will be released, taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores, after both Sessions of the JEE (Main) - 2026 Examination for Paper 1, in accordance with the policy already made.

Various measures were adopted by NTA for the smooth conduct and monitoring of examinations, including the NTA making elaborate arrangements at various levels and taking help from State and District Authorities for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The OTP-based Aadhaar E-KYC was introduced for the first time as the key method for authenticating candidates during the registration process. The initiative aims to prevent impersonation and address potential criticism in the future, according to the release.

To make the candidates and their parents aware of the rules and regulations of the examination, the "Important Advisory and instructions to the candidates for JEE (Main) 2026" were included in the Admit Card.

Special emphasis was made on the random deployment of exam functionaries in all examination centres.

Various exam functionaries, i.e., 311 City Coordinators, 726 Observers, 311 flying squads, and 215 representatives of certain Central Government agencies, were deputed for examination duties across various cities and centres.

Orientation training programme was conducted for all the examination functionaries in online mode for three consecutive days before the start of the examination. A total of approximately 1400 exam functionaries attended the orientation training session.

A Central Control Room was opened at NTA to monitor and facilitate the smooth conduct of the Examination on the ground.

Live CCTV Surveillance with analytics was performed for all examination centres to curb malpractices in the examination.

The NTA also made arrangements for live viewing of remote locations of all examination centres from the Control Room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi. CCTV recordings were used for post-examination analysis to identify acts of malpractice.

The examination centres were also monitored using AI-based Video Analytics and Virtual Observers.

Jammers were installed in all the Centres to prevent unfair practices by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device. The latest 5G jammers have been installed at all examination Centres.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) constituted a PwD/PwBD committee and implemented policies in accordance with the RPwD Act, 2016, and guidelines for writing examinations for Persons with Disabilities.

PwD/PwBD candidates were assigned to a PwD/PwBD-friendly test Centre, and organisational support was provided to them.

To make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper, recorded responses, and the provisional Answer Key were posted on the website for examinees to verify. After verification by the Subject Experts, the Revised Answer Keys were published on the website.