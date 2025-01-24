JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Jan 28, 29, and 30 Out At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Details

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for exams scheduled on January 28, 29, and 30, 2025, on January 23. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main examination can download their admit cards from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To obtain their hall tickets, all candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth (DOB), and course as their login details. It's crucial for all exam takers to carefully read the instructions provided in both the admit card and the information bulletin. NTA has also advised candidates to ensure that the barcode on the admit card is visible when downloading it.

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the download link for the JEE Main 2025 admit card located at the bottom right side of the page.

Step 3: Enter your application number, and password, and submit.

Step 4: The JEE Main Hall Ticket 2025 will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: View and download the PDF file.

Step 6: Print it out and keep it safe for the exam.

Direct Link - to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2025