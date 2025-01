Jharkhand Cabinet Nod to Computer-based Education in Middle Schools

On Tuesday, the Jharkhand cabinet approved implementing computer-based education in government middle schools under the Gyanodya scheme, besides giving a nod to the health insurance scheme for state employees. Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired the cabinet meeting.

"Under the Gyanodya scheme, computer education and computer-based learning will be introduced in government middle schools for Rs 94.95 crore between 2024-25 and 2029-30. The cabinet has approved this proposal," said cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel.

She added that the council of ministers also approved the proposal of implementing a health insurance scheme for state employees.

In all, 18 proposals were passed by the cabinet, including the establishment of a special court at the district judge level in Chatra to expedite cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, of 1985.

The cabinet gave its nod to create posts of senior hospital manager, finance manager and IT executives in the state’s medical colleges and hospitals.