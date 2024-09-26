sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:14 IST, September 26th 2024

Jharkhand: Candidates Allege Malpractice in JGGLCCE, Stage Protest Near JSSC Office

A large number of candidates on Thursday staged a protest near the office of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi alleging 'malpractices' in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE)

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
16:13 IST, September 26th 2024