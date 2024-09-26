Published 16:14 IST, September 26th 2024
Jharkhand: Candidates Allege Malpractice in JGGLCCE, Stage Protest Near JSSC Office
A large number of candidates on Thursday staged a protest near the office of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi alleging 'malpractices' in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE)
- Education News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NEET-UG 2024 re-examination | Image: Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:13 IST, September 26th 2024