JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024, to be Today at jkpsc.nic.in, Here's How to Download

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is set to release the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 on February 15, 2025. Candidates wishing to participate in the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can obtain their admit cards from the official JKPSC website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates should ensure they have their login ID and password readily available to download their call letter. It is also recommended that they print out the admit card well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official JKPSC website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for "JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Step 4: After entering your details, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your admit card will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify the details on the admit card and proceed to download it.

Step 7: Make sure to keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2025: Date

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims exam is scheduled for February 23, 2025. The exam will take place in two sessions: the morning session from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.