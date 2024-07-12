sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:25 IST, July 12th 2024

JNU to Establish Centres for Hindu, Buddhist, Jain Studies

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will open a Centre for Hindu Studies as well as centres for Buddhist and Jain studies, according to an official notification.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
JNU campus
The Jawaharlal Nehru University will open a Centre for Hindu Studies as well as centres for Buddhist and Jain studies, according to an official notification. | Image: JNU Facebook
