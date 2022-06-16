Agnipath: Govt Lists Post-retirement Job Opportunities For 'Agniveers'; Details Here

The Central government on Wednesday announced a large number of post-retirement employment opportunities for 'Agniveers' including a high priority for recruitment to the central armed police forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles. The Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday which is aimed at transforming the decades-old recruitment process to bring in fitter and younger troops to tackle future security challenges facing the nation.

Under the scheme, around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year between the ages of 17 and a half years and 21 years into the Army, Navy, and the Air Force.

Home Minister Amit Shah's office on Wednesday hailed 'Agnipath' as a visionary scheme and welcome the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bright future for the country's youth. ''In this context, today the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to give priority to Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles,'' the HMO India tweeted.

Degree programs for Agniveers

Mindful of the concerns over the future career prospects of 'Agniveers', the Ministry of Education (MoE) also decided to launch a special three-year skill-based bachelor's degree program for them. 'Under the program, 50 percent of the credits required for a graduate degree will come from skill training -- both technical and non-technical, received by the Agniveersd.

The remaining 50 percent credits will come from a basket of courses that cover a variety of subjects like languages, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Education, Commerce, Tourism, Vocational Studies, Agriculture, 'Jyotish' and ability enhancement courses on Environmental Studies and English Communication Skills.

Priority in state govt jobs, state police force

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said soldiers recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be given preference in state police recruitment. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also assured soldiers who will be relieved after four years of service will be given priority for government jobs. In addition to a good salary package, he also promised added benefits, allowances, and insurance.

The Army is set to recruit 40,000 soldiers in the coming months under the Agnipath scheme. ''The Army will recruit 25,000 'Agniveers' in the next 180 days and the process for recruitment of the remaining 15,000 will begin a month after that,'' Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt General B S Raju told PTI. He said the recruitment drive will be conducted in all 773 districts across the country.

(With inputs from agency)