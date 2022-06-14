Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: All You Need To Know About New Scheme For Indian Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has finally announced the Agnipath recruitment scheme for India's armed forces. Under this scheme, the selected candidates will be addressed as "Agniveers" who will be enrolled under their respective services for four years, and even after that, they will be allowed to work as volunteers. The three service chiefs at a press conference announced all the details related to the recruitment process of Agniveers at the different departments of defense including, the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Through this recruitment, nearly 50,000 people will be selected, and the recruitment procedure will go up by 5,000 every year.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme is being planned and implemented by the Defence Department of India. The pan-India recruitment scheme launched by the Defence Ministry aims to recruit more and more youngsters and reduce the expenditure and age profile of the defence forces. According to the official report, Agniveers will also get a handsome salary called as "Seva Nidhi" package.

While addressing the conference, Lt Gen Anil Puri stated Agniveers would be a part of this future-ready soldier. He further added saying, " Agniveer would be India's young protector. After being with us for 4 years, an Agniveer's resume and biodata will be very unique. He'll stand out in the crowd," he noted.

What is Agneepath Recruitment Scheme?

Launched by the Defence Ministry of India, the Agneepath scheme will recruit more than 45,000 youngsters between the age of 17.5 to 21 years on an annual basis for a four-year duration, which will include six months of basic training and a monthly allowance of Rs 30,000 to 40,000. The selected candidates will also be entitled to medals, awards, and insurance coverage like the regular cadre of soldiers, airmen, and sailors. After the completion of four years, only 25% of the troops will be retained or re-enlisted for further service, and they will be selected on the basis of their willingness and medical fitness.

Agneepath Recruitment Scheme 2022 | Official Notice

According to the official notice, "During this period of service to the nation, the Agniveers will be imparted with various military skills and experience, discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage, and patriotism. After this stint of four in a few years, the agniveers will be infused into civil society where they can contribute immensely to the nation-building process. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be recognized in a certificate to form part of his unique Agniveers, on completion of their four-year tenure in the prime of their resume youth, will be mature and self-disciplined with the realization to become the better version of himself/herself both professionally as also personally," the statement read.

Agnipath Scheme: Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notice, "Agniveers will meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the armed forces as applicable to respective categories/trades. The educational qualification for Agniveers will remain as in vogue for enrollment in various categories. {For example: For entry into General Duty (GD) soldier, the educational qualification is Class 10}."

Indian Army Recruitment Agnipath Scheme | Check Pay Scale

Agnipath Scheme 2022: Recruitment process to start in 90 days

Enrollment of the candidates will be done through an online centralised system for all three services with specialized rallies and campus interviews from recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes and National Skills Qualifications Framework, among others. According to the official information, the first batch of Agniveers will be hired in the recruitment drive for 2023.

Indian Army Agnipath Scheme | More details

The ‘Seva Nidhi’ will be exempt from Income Tax.

There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits.

Agniveers will be provided a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces, read the notice.

Image: AP/ Representative