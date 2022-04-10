Air India Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Handyman, Customer Service & Other Posts

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Air India Recruitment 2022: AI Airport Service Limited (AIASL), formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), is actively recruiting candidates for the positions of Handyman/Handywomen, Customer Agent, Utility Agent, Ramp Driver, Ramp Service Agent, Jr. Executive-Technical, Duty Manager-Terminal, Dy. Terminal Manager-PAX, and Terminal Manager for ground duties at Kolkata International Airport in the Eastern Region and Lucknow International Airport in the Northern Region. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of AIASL - www.aiasl.in. Through this recruitment drive more than 600 posts Handyman, Customer Service, and other positions will be filled in the organization.
Candidates should take note that April 22, is the last date to apply for Kolkata Airport and April 27 is the last date to apply for Lucknow Airport. The application fee for all the candidates is Rs 500. The age requirement for the candidates to apply for the positions of Terminal Manager, Dy Terminal Manager-PAX, and Duty Manager-Terminal is 55 years while there is some age relaxation for OBC, SC/ST, and EWS candidates.