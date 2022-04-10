Air India Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Handyman, Customer Service & Other Posts

Air India Recruitment 2022: AI Airport Service Limited (AIASL), formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), is actively recruiting candidates for the positions of Handyman/Handywomen, Customer Agent, Utility Agent, Ramp Driver, Ramp Service Agent, Jr. Executive-Technical, Duty Manager-Terminal, Dy. Terminal Manager-PAX, and Terminal Manager for ground duties at Kolkata International Airport in the Eastern Region and Lucknow International Airport in the Northern Region. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of AIASL - www.aiasl.in. Through this recruitment drive more than 600 posts Handyman, Customer Service, and other positions will be filled in the organization.



Candidates should take note that April 22, is the last date to apply for Kolkata Airport and April 27 is the last date to apply for Lucknow Airport. The application fee for all the candidates is Rs 500. The age requirement for the candidates to apply for the positions of Terminal Manager, Dy Terminal Manager-PAX, and Duty Manager-Terminal is 55 years while there is some age relaxation for OBC, SC/ST, and EWS candidates.

AIASL Air India Recruitment | Kolkata Airport Vacancy

Terminal Manager - 1

Dy. Terminal Manager-PAX - 1

Duty Manager-Terminal - 6

Jr. Executive-Technical - 5

Ramp Service Agent - 12

Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - 96

Customer Agent - 206

Handyman/ Handywomen - 277

Kolkata Airport Vacancy | Official Notice

AIASL Air India Recruitment | Lucknow Airport Vacancy

Customer Agent - 13

Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - 15

Handyman - 25

Junior Executive Technical - 1

Lucknow Airport Vacancy | Official Notice

Air India Recruitment 2022: Lucknow Aiport Vacancy | Kolkata Airport Vacancy

To apply, candidates need to submit the application along with the required certificates to the address given below.

For Kolkata - "HRD Department, Air India Premises, AI Airport Services Limited, New Technical Area, GS Building, Ground Floor, Kolkata: 700 052"

For Lucknow - "HRD Department, AI Airport Services Limited, 2nd Floor, GSD Building, Air India Complex, Terminal-2, IGI Airport, New Delhi-110037".

Image: Unsplash/ Representative