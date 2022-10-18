Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 4 Result Out, Here's Direct Link

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: The direct recruitment results for grade 4 positions have been released by the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission today, October 18. Candidates can check the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 results by visiting the official website at sebaonline.org. To check the results, candidates are required to enter their application number and password. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 result.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies are for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts.

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 Result: Here's how to check the Grade 4 Exam Results:

Step 1: To view the Grade 4 results, candidates must go to the official website at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link for the Assam Grade 4 result.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Double-check and print for future reference.

Here's direct link to check Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 Results - Click Here

The Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Exam for Grade 4 was conducted by SEBA on August 28, 2022, on behalf of SLRC. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative