Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 4 Result Out, Here's Direct Link

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: The direct recruitment results for grade 4 positions have been released by the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission today, October 18. Candidates can check the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 results by visiting the official website at sebaonline.org. To check the results, candidates are required to enter their application number and password. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 result.
The Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Exam for Grade 4 was conducted by SEBA on August 28, 2022, on behalf of SLRC. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.