Assam Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link

The results of grade 3 recruitment examination have been declared by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on 6 November, Sunday. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result by visiting the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. In order to check the results, candidates are required to log in to the official website using their application number and password. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the Assam Grade 3 Recruitment.

Assam Grade 3 Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this ongoing recruitment drive, a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts will be filled in the department.

Assam Grade 3 Recruitment: Here's how to check the Assam Grade 3 results for 2022

Step 1: In order to check the Assam Grade 3 result for 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link to check the grade 3 result.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and take a printout for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check the Assam recruitment result 2022 direct link - Click Here

