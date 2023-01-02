Assam Police Recruitment: Application Process For 928 Grade IV Staffs Begins On Jan 10

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is recruiting candidates for Grade IV staff in various departments. According to the schedule, the application process will commence on January 10, and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 8, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting www.slprbassam.in.

"Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up 458 posts of Grade IV Staff in Assam Police, 360 posts of Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions, 97 posts of Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam & 13 posts of Cook in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam in the Pay Scale and Grade Pay as shown against each post plus other allowances as admissible under the rules," reads the official notice.

Assam Police Recruitment: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, 928 grade IV staff positions in various departments will be filled.

Assam Police Recruitment: Age Limit

For the posts of Assam Commando Battalions, candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of July 1, 2022.

For the post of Assam Police, DGCD, CHGH, and F&ES candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 40 as of July 1, 2022.

Assam Police Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to upload the required details.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Candidates then need to take the printout of the application form for future needs.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Check Assam Police Recruitment Notification here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative