Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification For 616 Technical, Tradesman Posts Released

Office of the Director General Assam Rifles has on Thursday released a notification for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2023 on its official website. There are a total of 616 vacancies for group B and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website- www.assamrifles.gov.in.
The online application process will begin on February 17. The last date to apply is March 19, 2023. As per the official notification, the recruitment rally will be held on May 1.
