Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification For 616 Technical, Tradesman Posts Released

Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification 2023 has been released for 616 vacancies for the post of technical, and tradesman posts. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
Office of the Director General Assam Rifles has on Thursday released a notification for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2023 on its official website. There are a total of 616 vacancies for group B and C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website- www.assamrifles.gov.in. 

The online application process will begin on February 17. The last date to apply is March 19, 2023. As per the official notification, the recruitment rally will be held on May 1. 

Age Limit:

  • Minimum- 18 Years
  • Maximum- 23 Years
  • Age relaxation For SC/ST candidates- 5 years
  • For OBC candidates- 3 years
  • For Ex-servicemen - As per rulesFor Government Servants Up to 40 years of age

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Physical Standards

  • Height: Minimum height required for male candidates is 170 cm (165 cm for candidates belonging to North Eastern region, Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras and Marathas). The minimum height required for female candidates is 157 cm (152 cm for candidates belonging to the North Eastern region, Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras and Marathas).Chest: Minimum chest measurement of male candidates should be 80 cm (85 cm for candidates belonging to North Eastern region, Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras and Marathas) with a minimum expansion of 5 cm.
  • Weight: The weight of male and female candidates should be in proportion to their height and age as per medical standards.
  • Physical Fitness: The candidates should be physically fit and should be able to run one mile in six and a half minutes (for male candidates) and 8 minutes (for female candidates).
  • Vision: The candidates should have 6/6 vision in both eyes without glasses and should not be colour-blind.
  • Tattoos: Tattoos on any part of the body are not allowed, except for candidates belonging to tribal communities or those with tattoos of religious nature.

Selection process

  • Candidates have to clear a written exam. The test will consist of questions on General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Numerical Aptitude and English Language. Those who clear the test will have to clear a physical efficiency test (PET). The PET will include a race, a long jump, and a high jump. It will be followed by a skill test or trade skill test. 
  • Trade Test (Skill Test): Candidates who clear the PET will be called for the Trade Test (Skill Test) in the respective trade applied for.
  • Detailed Medical Examination: Candidates who pass the Skill Test will be called for Detailed Medical Examination.
  • Final Selection: The final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination and Trade Test, subject to clearing the medical examination.

Read Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 official notification here.

