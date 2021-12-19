Last Updated:

Assam SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For 320 Posts For Transgender, Male, Female

Assam SI recruitment: Applications have been invited for 320 Sub-Inspector posts. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details in this article.

Assam SI recruitment

Assam SI recruitment 2021: Assam state level police recruitment through its latest recruitment drive will be accepting applications from interested candidates for Sub-Inspector posts. Selected candidates will be posted in the newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details like eligibility, age limit and other details here. The application forms for Assam police si recruitment will be released on the official website on December 22, 2021. The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should be graduates. 

“Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions in the pay scale of Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules. Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). The online application will be received with effect from 22-12-2021 and the last date of receiving application will be 21-01-2022,” reads the official job notification.

“Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be entertained,” official notification further reads.

Police jobs Details

  • For the post of Sub Inspector (AB) Male & Transgender - 314 posts
  • For Sub Inspector (AB) Female there are 6 posts 

The official notification reads, "Sports person who have represented India/National team of the state of Assam at the National Level in the disciplines recognized by International Olympic Committee & Indian Olympic Association shall be eligible for vacancies earmarked for sports person."

Age limit

  • Minimum age required to apply is 20 years
  • Upper age limit is 24 years 

Here is how to submit online application form

  • Register in the Portal using valid mobile number
  • After successful registration candidates will get an Assam Police Recruitment ID. Candidates will have to apply for any posts advertised through SLPRB during the year 2021-2022 by logging in with this ID.
  • Candidates will register their profile in the application portal once for all

Official notice reads, "The candidature of those candidates will be cancelled who generate multiple recruitment ID."

