Assam SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For 320 Posts For Transgender, Male, Female

Assam SI recruitment 2021: Assam state level police recruitment through its latest recruitment drive will be accepting applications from interested candidates for Sub-Inspector posts. Selected candidates will be posted in the newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details like eligibility, age limit and other details here. The application forms for Assam police si recruitment will be released on the official website on December 22, 2021. The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should be graduates.

“Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions in the pay scale of Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules. Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). The online application will be received with effect from 22-12-2021 and the last date of receiving application will be 21-01-2022,” reads the official job notification.

“Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be entertained,” official notification further reads.