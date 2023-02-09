Assam SLPRB Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Today: Here's How To Download, Get Direct Link

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is going to release the Forest Guard Physical Test Admit Card today, February 9, at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have applied for the Assam Forest Guard recruitment will be able to download their admit card online from the official website. The Assam Forest Admit Card 2023 will be uploaded at slprbassam.in.

Assam SLPRB Forest Guard Admit Card 2023

The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Assam Forest Guard recruitment will be conducted for the posts where the PET consists of 3200 mtrs & 1600 mtrs race for males and females respectively. Candidates who have applied for more than one post having the same standard of race will attend the PST & PET only once for all the posts he/she has applied for. The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will start from February 13, 2023/ Candidates will have to appear for their PST & PET at the venue mentioned in their admit cards.

The SLPRB Assam aims at filling 2850 vacancies of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver. There are a total of 211 posts Constable under DGCD & CGHG, 264 posts of Forester Grade-I, 1226 posts of Forest Guard, 981 posts of AFPF constable, 36 posts of Driver Constable & 142 posts of Driver under Forest Department, Assam.

"Candidates are requested to download their Admit Cards which will be available on SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. Candidate facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com," the official notification reads.

How to download SLPRB Assam Forest Guard Admit Card 2023