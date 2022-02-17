Assam Teachers Recruitment 2022: Govt To Appoint 20,000 Teachers By May 10

Assam Teachers Recruitment 2022: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that the state government is committed to appoint over 20,000 teachers. This is under 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the state government and the vacancies will be filled by May 10, 2022. Talking about Assam teachers vacancy 2022, Minister Pegu said, "The state government is committed to appointing 20,000 teachers in the state by May 10 this year and it is under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the state government."

"There are vacancies in different levels - Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary and Post Graduate teachers, Assistant teachers and altogether this comes to around 20,000 posts. We have issued advertisements for all these posts. Now the document verification for teachers of Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary is going on. Once it is completed, the merit list will come out and the government will start giving the appointment. It is under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the Assam government and it will be completed by May 10 this year," State education minister Pegu said.

NEP 2020 being implimented in state

The Minister also talked about the New Education Policy that was laid down by the Centre in 2020. The Minsiter highlighted the fact that the government has started its implementation. "We have already started the implementation of new education policy in the state. The new education policy is a broad framework of a new education system under which we have already notified that our Directorate of School Education will be of two school education in elementary education and secondary education. From 2022-23 we will start delinking Class 11 and 12 from the colleges and the colleges will be purely for degree and post-graduate courses only," he said.

NEP 2020: Centre Approves 'New India Literacy Programme' For FYs 2022-2027

In a bid to educate more and more people and to cover all aspects of adult education to align with the National Education Policy 2020, the central government has launched a new scheme, the "New India Literacy Programme," for the period FYs 2022–2027. The Nation's Education Policy NEP) 2020 aims to cover "Adult Education and Lifelong Learning". According to the government, this program under the national scheme aims to impart foundational literacy and numeracy skills among the citizens of the 21st century.