Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 159 Manager Posts; Check How To Apply

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the post of Branch Receivables Manager (BRM). Applicants can present their candidature for this post by visiting the official webpage of BOB: www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 159 posts will be filled in the department across India.

Candidates must note that April 14, 2022, is the last date to apply for the posts. Selection of the candidates will be based on short-listing and interviews, and the selection methods will be purely provisional without verification of documents. However, candidates will be called for verification of details and documents only after selection. Candidates aged between 23 and 25 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

Important Dates Dates Starting Date of Online Application March 25, 2022 Last Date of Online Application April 14, 2022

Branch Receivables Manager: Vacancy details

Categories Number of vacancies SC 23 ST 11 OBC 42 EWS 15 UR 68

Bank of Baroda Recruitment | Application Fee

Application fees for General, EWS & OBC candidates is Rs 500

Application for SC, ST, PWD & Women is Rs 100

BOB Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification | Eligibility

As per the official notice, candidates must have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India / UGC/AICTE.

Candidates must have a minimum of 2 Years of overall work experience.

Candidates must at least have 1 year of experience in Collection Profile with Banks / NBFCs /Financial Institutions and related industries in India.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment | Official Notice 2022

BOB Manager Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for BOB Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply, candidates must visit Bank’s official website - www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process

Step 3: Upload their Bio-data while filling out the online application.

Step 4: Candidates need to pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Step 5: Upload required documents in scanned format along with signature and other documents

Step 6: Submit and proceed

Step 7: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the document for future needs.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative