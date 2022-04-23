BARC Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For Total 266 Posts Including Trainee & Others

BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC will soon be closing the application window for Stipendiary Trainee and other Trainee Category II posts. The application link was activated on April 1 and the deadline to apply ends on April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the BARC Nuclear Recycle Board on nrbapply.formflix.com by following the steps mentioned below or by clicking on the direct link. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 266 posts will be filled in the organisation. The eligibility, selection process, and other details can be checked here.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

For Stipendiary Trainee Category-II: 189 Posts

For Stipendiary Trainee Category-I: 71 Posts

For Technician/B (Rigger): 4 Posts

For Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): 1 Post

For Technician/B (Library Science): 1 Post

Check Selection Criteria, Salary, and Application Fee Details Here

To be selected, the registered candidates will have to go through a written exam, skill test, and interview for different posts. The written exam will be conducted in Mumbai and Chennai locations. Application Fees : The application fee which should be paid before submitting the form is Rs. 100. It be noted that the candidates belonging to SC/ST, PWD, and Women category and Ex-Serviceman are exempted from paying the fee

: The application fee which should be paid before submitting the form is Rs. 100. It be noted that the candidates belonging to SC/ST, PWD, and Women category and Ex-Serviceman are exempted from paying the fee Salary: For the Scientific Assistant post, the monthly salary will be Rs.44,900. For the Technician post, the monthly salary will be Rs. 21,700 and for technician Group ‘C, salary will be Rs.25,500 per month.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply