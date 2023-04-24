BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 4374 Vacancies For Various Technical Posts

BARC Recruitment 2023: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment against 4374 vacancies for the training scheme (Stipendary trainee), technical officer/ C, scientific assistant/B and technician/B. The online application process begins today, April 24. The last date to apply is May 22. Check eligibiity critetria, pay scale and other details of the vacancies here.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Direct Recruitment

Technical Officer/C - 191 (GROUP A) - Rs 56,100 ENTRY PAY Scientific Assistant/B - 7 (GROUP B) -Rs 35,400 ENTRY PAY Technician/B - 24 (GROUP C)- Rs 21,700 ENTRY PAY

Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee)

Category I - 1216 - ₹24,000/- stipend in 1st year; ₹26,000/- in 2nd year

Category II- 2946- ₹20,000/- stipend in 1st year; ₹ 22,000/-in 2nd year

Eligibility Criteria

For technical officer posts, candidates must have an M.Sc degree or B.E/B.Tech degree in relevant disicpline as required for the respective posts.

For Scientific Assistant post, candidates must have a B.Sc.(Food Technology/ Home Science / Nutrition) degree

For technician post (Boiler Attendant), candidates must have passed class 10th exam and have a Second Class Boiler Attendant’s Certificate.

For Category-I Stipendiary Trainee, candidates must have a B.Sc degree in relevant discipline or diploma as required for the posts.

For Category-II Stipendiary Trainee, candidates must have passed class 10th exam with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% mark in aggregate PLUS Trade Certificate in respective trade and HSC with Physics, Chemistry and Maths with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for some posts.

Age Limit

Technical Officer - 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant - 18 to 30 years

Technician - 18 to 25 years

Category I – Stipendiary Trainee - 19 to 24 years

Category II – Stipendiary Trainee - 18 to 22 years

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the following: