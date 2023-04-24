Last Updated:

BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 4374 Vacancies For Various Technical Posts

BARC Recruitment 2023 Notification for 4374 technical assistant, scientific assistant, technician direct recruitment and stipendary trainee posts out.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
barc recruitment

Image: Shutterstock


BARC Recruitment 2023: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment against 4374 vacancies for the training scheme (Stipendary trainee), technical officer/ C, scientific assistant/B and technician/B. The online application process begins today, April 24. The last date to apply is May 22.  Check eligibiity critetria, pay scale and other details of the vacancies here. 

BARC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details 

Direct Recruitment

  1. Technical Officer/C - 191 (GROUP A) - Rs 56,100 ENTRY PAY
  2. Scientific Assistant/B - 7 (GROUP B) -Rs 35,400 ENTRY PAY
  3. Technician/B - 24 (GROUP C)- Rs 21,700 ENTRY PAY

Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee)

  • Category I - 1216 - ₹24,000/- stipend in 1st year;  ₹26,000/- in 2nd year
  • Category II- 2946- ₹20,000/- stipend in 1st year; ₹ 22,000/-in 2nd year

Eligibility Criteria

  • For technical officer posts, candidates must have an M.Sc degree or B.E/B.Tech degree in relevant disicpline as required for the respective posts. 
  • For Scientific Assistant post,  candidates must have a B.Sc.(Food Technology/ Home Science / Nutrition) degree 
  • For technician post (Boiler Attendant), candidates must have passed class 10th exam and have a Second Class Boiler Attendant’s Certificate.
  • For Category-I Stipendiary Trainee, candidates must have a B.Sc degree in relevant discipline or diploma as required for the posts. 
  • For Category-II Stipendiary Trainee, candidates must have passed class 10th exam with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% mark in aggregate PLUS Trade Certificate in respective trade and HSC with Physics, Chemistry and Maths with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for some posts. 

Check BARC Recruitment Official Notification here

Direct link to apply online for BARC Recruitment 2023

Age Limit

  • Technical Officer - 18 to 35 years
  • Scientific Assistant - 18 to 30 years
  • Technician - 18 to 25 years
  • Category I – Stipendiary Trainee - 19 to 24 years
  • Category II – Stipendiary Trainee - 18 to 22 years

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the following:

  • Technical Officer - Selection will be on the basis of performance in the interview.
  • Scientific Assistant/B and Category-I Stipendiary Trainee - There will be an online exam followed by an interview.
  • Technician/B and Category-II Stipendiary Trainee - The Selection Process consists of Tests in three stages – Preliminary Test, – Advanced Test, and Skill Test.
READ | COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration window closing today; here's how to apply
READ | JEE Main result 2023 for session 2 date and time: Final answer key likely to be out today
READ | TSLPRB hall ticket for SCT PC constable final written exam out, here's direct link
READ | TSSPDCL JLM Hall ticket 2023 download link to be activated today; check exam pattern here
READ | AP Inter Result 2023 Dates: Manabadi AP inter 1st, 2nd year results likely by this date
COMMENT