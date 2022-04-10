BECIL Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For 378 DEO & Office Assistant Posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited is inviting applications for 378 Office Assistants and Data Entry Operator posts. The application link has already been activated and the deadline to submit the application form is April 25, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to go through the recruitment details like age limit, eligibility, and important dates before applying. They should make sure to apply before the deadline as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, one can go to the official website www.becil.com.
The official notification reads, “Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of following manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in the office of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)."
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here
- Total no. of posts: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 378 vacancies will be filled. Out of those vacancies, out of which 200 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant and 178 vacancies are for the post of Data Entry Operator.
- BECI Recruitment application fee: The application fee to be charged from General and OBC category, and women candidates is Rs. 750. For SC/ST and EWS/PH, the application fee is Rs. 450.
- Age limit: The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 45 years
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply
- Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website at www.becil.com.
- Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ section
- Step 3: Then they should click on ‘Registration Form (Online)
- Step 4: Candidates should fill the details in the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee
- Step 5: Submit the form, take a screenshot, and printout of the form for future reference
Essential qualification & selection criteria details
- Office Assistant: Qualification- Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.
- Selection Criteria:- 1. Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness (Current Affairs), English Grammar and Writing. 2. Computer knowledge Test includes working knowledge of MS Office (Word Excel & PowerPoint) 3. All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases. 4. Final Selection will be done on the basis of personal interaction/discussion
- Data Entry Operator: Qualification- 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.
- Selection Criteria:- All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.