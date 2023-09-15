BPSC 67th Mains Result Declared, 2104 Qualified; Prelims Admit Card For 69th CCE Today

Bihar Public Service Commission will release the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 today, September 15. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC 69th CCE prelims will be conducted on September 30.

As per the official notice, candidates must log in to their dashboard and upload their latest passport size photo in JPEG format (25 kb) before downloading their admit card. They must take two printouts of their admit card. One signed copy of the hall ticket will have to be submitted to the invigilator at the exam centre on the day of exam.

How to download BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Key in the login details and submit.

Your BPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Download and take its printout.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 to 2 pm across the state. Candidates must note that exam centre codes will be mentioned on their admit cards. However, the details of the exam city and centre will be uploaded on September 26.

BPSC 67th Mains Results Declared, check here

In other news, Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the 67th mains result 2023. A total of 2104 candidates have qualified for the interview round. BPSC Main exam was conducted on December 30, 31, 2022 and January 7, 2023 at various centres in the state capital Patna. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Schedule for BPSC 67th interview round will be released in the due course of time. Candidates must visit the official website regularly for updates. BPSC aims to fill 1052 vacancies through 67th CCE. Over 11 thousand candidates had cleared 67th BPSC Prelims and were called for main exams out of which only 2104 passed.

Direct link to check BPSC 67th mains result

BPSC 69th prelims exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear a prelims exam followed by a mains exam and a personal interview. The BPSC 69th prelims examination will be of two hours comprising 150 objective-type questions based on general studies. All those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 69th mains exams. According to the official notice, the candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the BPSC 69th prelims exam to qualify for the examination.

BPSC Prelims Negative Marking

BPSC has announced that 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam will be objective in nature. There will be multiple choice-type quesitons. Click here to read official notice. BPSC aims to fill a total of 475 vacancies through this exam.