BPSC AAO Recruitment 2022: Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

BPSC AAO Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission, also known as BPSC, is scheduled to release the admit cards for written exam on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Thw written exam will be conducted under the Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) recruitment drive. The official schedule highlights that the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on August 20, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in a single shift. The exam will begin at 12 noon and will continue till 2 PM.

Registered candidates must report at the venue sharply on 10.30 A.M. The steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below. In order to check call letters, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. For more details, candidates can check the BPSC website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Check exam day instructions

As mentioned above, candidates will have to reach exam cente on time.

Candidates must know that it is compulsory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.

Candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof along with admit card.

Read the instructions mentioned on admit card and on question paper very carefully

Calculator, Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, Electronic Pen, Pager, Wrist Watch and other electronic items and blade, whitener, eraser, etc. are not allowed in the exam centre.

Follow these steps to download BPSC AAO Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website of the commission - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.gov.in

Now, click on the admit card link and provide the details such as 'Username and Password'

Enter the text as given

Download Bihar AAO Admit Card 2022

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of an objective-type MCQ-based question paper. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist a total of 150 marks. The candidates who will be declared qualified for the Mains will have to appear for three subjects — Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300) and General Studies-II (300), and an optional subject of 300 marks. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours each.