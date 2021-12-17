Last Updated:

BPSC AE Exam 2021 New Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

BPSC has announced the dates for exam that will be conducted to select 147 candidates for the Assistant Engineer post. The details can be checked here.

Ruchika Kumari
BPSC

Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday, December 16, has released BPSC AE Exam 2021 dates. BPSC has released the exam dates for the Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical disciplines. All those candidates who will be appearing in the Assistant Engineer examination can check the exam dates here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

As per the schedule which has been released, the AE Civil  (Advt. No. 01/2019) will be conducted on February 12 and 13, 2022. The AE Civil, Mechanical and Electrical exams (under Advt. No. 02, 03, 04 of 2019) is scheduled to be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2022. To be noted that the detailed exam schedule will be released by the Commission on the official website. The examination was earlier supposed to be conducted in September 2021 but it was postponed. Before that, the examination was scheduled in March, which was also postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. 

BPSC Recruitment drive

This recruitment drive was announced in March 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 147 candidates will be selected for assistant engineers post. In the written exam, candidates will have to answer objective-type questions. General English and General Hindi will be of qualifying nature.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed

According to the official notice issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the 67th preliminary examination that was scheduled for January 23, 2022, will not be conducted for some anonymous reason. BPSC has postponed the 67th prelims examination. To get all the information related to the prelims examination, it is recommended that candidates must visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

However, the BPSC has not provided any official confirmation on the date of the examination, but it is expected that the exams will be conducted anytime soon. Through this recruitment drive, BPSC will fill a total of 726 vacancies in various organizations under the state government. Selection of the candidates will be done at three different levels: preliminary exam, main written exam, and interview. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam, and those who pass the main exam will be eligible for the interview round. 

