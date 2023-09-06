BPSC Primary School Teacher Recruitment: Upload D.El.Ed Certificate From September 9

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is currently conducting the document verification round for the secondary school teacher recruitment. The commission has now asked the candidates applying for primary school teacher post (classes 1 to 5) to upload their D.El.Ed certificate from September 9 to 11.

Candidates will have to log in to their Dashboard after visiting the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. They will then have to upload their mark sheet or certificate of passing Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.). Candidates who have uploaded their B.Ed certificate and also possess a D.El.Ed certificate should upload the D.El.Ed. certificate.

BPSC secondary school teacher document verification

The document verification round for school teachers of classes 11 and 12 is scheduled to be held on September 4, 5, 7 while for classe 9, 10 the DV round will be held on September 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 2023. The Bihar school teacher exam was conducted on August 24, 25, and 26 to fill 1.7 lakh vacancies. As per the latest update, the BPSC school teacher results will be declared by the third week of September.

BPSC chairman, Atul Prasad said that the results will be declared in two phases. In the first phase, the results for secondary and higher secondary teachers for classes 9-12 will be declared and the primary teacher result will be out in the second phase. Soon after the result is declared, the document verification round will begin. Candidates must submit their CTET/B.Ed certificates by the deadline for selection.