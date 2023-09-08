Last Updated:

BPSC TRE Answer Key Objection Deadline Extended Till September 11

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the answer key for the school teacher recruitment exam 2023.

Nandini Verma
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the answer key for the school teacher recruitment exam 2023. Earlier, the deadline was September 7 which has been extended till September 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional answer key by visiting the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key or find any error can raise objections online.

Candidates who want to raise objections will have to log in to the dashboard using their username and password and click on the question number they want to challenge. Upload the documental proof supporting the challenge. See how to download the answer key. 

How to download BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key

  • Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on the BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key link for each subject given on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open
  • Check the answer key and download 

BPSC has already uploaded the question paper for the primary, secondary and senior secondary class teacher exams. The links to download the question papers for all subjects are available on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar school teacher exam was conducted on August 24, 25, and 26 to fill 1.7 lakh vacancies. As per the latest update, the BPSC school teacher results will be declared by the third week of September. 

BPSC chairman, Atul Prasad said that the results will be declared in two phases. In the first phase, the results for secondary and higher secondary teachers for classes 9-12 will be declared and the primary teacher result will be out in the second phase. Soon after the result is declared, the document verification round will begin. Candidates must submit their CTET/B.Ed certificates by the deadline for selection. 

