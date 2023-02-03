BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open 1410 Constable Tradesman Posts; Here's How To Apply

BSF Recruitment 2023: The Border Security Force is going to recruit candidates for constable (tradesman) posts. Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. According to the official notice, the last date for candidates to apply for these posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement on the BSF website. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 1410 posts will be filled in the department.

Vacancy Details

Male candidates: 1343 posts

Female candidates: 67 posts

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 25 years of age as of the closing date of online applications.

Educational Qualification

The candidates should be 10th class passed and possess 2-year certificate course from ITI.

Salary

Selected candidates will be recruited in the pay scale of Rs. 21700 to 69100 under Level 3.

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official site of the BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Constable Tradesman" post link available on the home page.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on the "submit" button.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative