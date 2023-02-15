BSF Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 172 Constable, SI And Other Vacancies

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Border Security Force (BSF) has released various recruitment notifications for different posts including constable, sub-inspector, operators, etc. There are a total of 172 vacancies. The online application process has already started. The deadline to apply for each recruitment varies. Aspirants can apply online at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/. For most of the vacancies, class 10th and class 12th pass candidates are eligible. For the post of inspector, and sub-inspector (engineering) posts, candidates should have an engineering degree in relevant disciplines. Candidates are required to read the official notification carefully before applying. Read on to know more details.
Group-C combatised (non-gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Veterinary Staff - 26 vacancies; Deadline - 6 March