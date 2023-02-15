Last Updated:

BSF Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 172 Constable, SI And Other Vacancies

BSF Recruitment 2023: Border Security Force has invited online applications for 172 vacancies under various recruitment notifications for constable, SI & others

Written By
Nandini Verma
BSF Recruitment 2023

Image: PTI


Border Security Force (BSF) has released various recruitment notifications for different posts including constable, sub-inspector, operators, etc. There are a total of 172 vacancies. The online application process has already started. The deadline to apply for each recruitment varies. Aspirants can apply online at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/. For most of the vacancies, class 10th and class 12th pass candidates are eligible. For the post of inspector, and sub-inspector (engineering) posts, candidates should have an engineering degree in relevant disciplines. Candidates are required to read the official notification carefully before applying. Read on to know more details. 

BSF Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancies and Deadline

Group-C combatised (non-gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Veterinary Staff - 26 vacancies; Deadline - 6 March

Group-C combatised posts in BSF Printing Press - 5  vacancies; Deadline - 6 March

Group-B Combatised (Non-Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering -- 21 vacancies; Deadline - March 14

Group-B & C combatised (non-gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Para Medical Staff  -- 64 vacancies; Deadline - March 13

Group-B & C combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, SMT WKSP --- 30 vacancies. (Group B posts- 9; Group C posts- 19); Deadline-  March 13

Group-C combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering - 32 vacancies; Deadline- March 14.

 

READ | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for asst controller of mines, foreman & other on offer
READ | SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023 for 1974 staff nurse vacancies begins, apply now
READ | HCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for Senior, Deputy Manager posts on offer
READ | India Post GDS Recruitment: Application window for over 40K posts closing soon, apply now
READ | IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 for 114 vacancies notified; Check pay scale, key dates here
COMMENT