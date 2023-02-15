BSF Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 172 Constable, SI And Other Vacancies

Border Security Force (BSF) has released various recruitment notifications for different posts including constable, sub-inspector, operators, etc. There are a total of 172 vacancies. The online application process has already started. The deadline to apply for each recruitment varies. Aspirants can apply online at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/. For most of the vacancies, class 10th and class 12th pass candidates are eligible. For the post of inspector, and sub-inspector (engineering) posts, candidates should have an engineering degree in relevant disciplines. Candidates are required to read the official notification carefully before applying. Read on to know more details.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancies and Deadline

Group-C combatised (non-gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Veterinary Staff - 26 vacancies; Deadline - 6 March

Group-C combatised posts in BSF Printing Press - 5 vacancies; Deadline - 6 March

Group-B Combatised (Non-Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering -- 21 vacancies; Deadline - March 14

Group-B & C combatised (non-gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Para Medical Staff -- 64 vacancies; Deadline - March 13

Group-B & C combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, SMT WKSP --- 30 vacancies. (Group B posts- 9; Group C posts- 19); Deadline- March 13

Group-C combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering - 32 vacancies; Deadline- March 14.