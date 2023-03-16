CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 9212 Vacancies, Matric Pass Can Apply

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Officer Affairs, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the official recruitment notification for the post of constable (technical and tradesmen). There are a total of 9212 vacancies for the post of CRPF Constable. The online application process will begin fro March 27. The deadline to register for the recruitment is April 25. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online at crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Male - 9105 Vacancies

Female - 107 Vacancies

Total- 9212

Important Dates

CRPF Constable Registration Begins- 27 March 2023

CRPF Constable Registration Last Date - 25 April 2023

CRPF Constable Admit Card Release Date- June to 25 June 2023

CRPF Constable Exam Date - 01 July to 13 July 2023

CRPF Constable Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

CT/Driver - Candidate should have at least passed Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board, or university recognized by the Central or State Govt. The candidate should possess Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving License and should pass the driving test at the time of recruitment.

Candidate should have at least passed Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board, or university recognized by the Central or State Govt. The candidate should possess Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving License and should pass the driving test at the time of recruitment. CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle - Candidate should have at least passed class 10th in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Technical Qualification Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three-year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade.

Candidate should have at least passed class 10th in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Technical Qualification Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three-year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade. CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle- Candidate should have at least passed 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade.

Candidate should have at least passed 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade. (Pioneer Wing) CT(Mason /Plumber/ Electrician ) - Candidate should have at least passed class 10th or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test followed by PST/PET, trade test, document verification and medical exam. Only those who qualify for each round and clear the tests will be selected for final appointment. Candidates are advised to read the official recruitmennt notification for full details.