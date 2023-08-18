CTET Admit Card 2023 Released At Ctet.nic.in; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

CTET Admit Card 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 today. Candidates who applied for CTET 2023 can download their admit card from the official website- ctet.nic.in. CBSE CTET 2023 will be held on August 20.

CBSE released the exam city intimation slip for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 on July 28. The city slip also called the pre-admit card has been uploaded on the official website- ctet.nic.in. Candidates can find the city of the exam centre in the pre-admit card.

CTET to be held in offline mode

Candidates must note that CTET 2023 will be conducted in offline mode. The exam was earlier decided to be held in online mode. But, the exam mode has been chamged. "The applicants are also informed that while applying for CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their online form, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for change of city of examination will not be entertained," the official notice reads.

How to download CBSE CTET Admit Card?