Delhi University Invites Applications For 66 Assistant Professor Posts; Check Details

DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University is inviting applications for the post of Assistant Professor at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply on or before March 20, 2022. The applications can be submitted at https://colrec.du.ac.in/ by following the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 66 assistant professor posts will be filled at Delhi University.

Official notification reads, "All applicants are required to apply online in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments. The applicant will be solely responsible for the authenticity of the submitted information. Applicants are required to fill the application form as available on the link https://colrec.du.ac.in on the website of the University of Delhi . The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines etc. are available on the College website: https://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in under the menu-item"

It further reads, "In order to avoid last minute rush, the applicants are advised to apply early. In case of any persistent technical issue, the applicants can mail their problem at the College E-mail ID: recruitment@sgtbkhalsa.du.ac.in"

DU recruitment 2022: Check segregation of posts

English - 7 Posts

Punjabi - 5 Posts

Hindi - 3 Posts

Economics - 4 Posts

History - 4 Posts

Political Science- 3 Posts

Commerce - 11 Posts

Mathematics - 3 Posts

Botany - 6 Posts

Chemistry - 2 Posts

Electronics - 2 Posts

Computer Science - 5 Posts

Physics - 3 Posts

Zoology - 6 Posts

Environmental Science - 2 Posts

Delhi University Jobs: Check Eligibility Criteria

The minimum required qualification is a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Along with this, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

DU Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

For candidates falling under UR/OBC/EWS category, the fee is Rs. 500

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants will not be charged with any fee

Steps to apply for DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2022

Visit official website rec.uod.ac.in

Create New Account using personal details and register

Select post, fill the application form, upload documents

Pay fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout for future reference

