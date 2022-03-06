Delhi University Invites Applications For 66 Assistant Professor Posts; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University is inviting applications for the post of Assistant Professor at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply on or before March 20, 2022. The applications can be submitted at https://colrec.du.ac.in/ by following the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 66 assistant professor posts will be filled at Delhi University.
Official notification reads, "All applicants are required to apply online in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments. The applicant will be solely responsible for the authenticity of the submitted information. Applicants are required to fill the application form as available on the link https://colrec.du.ac.in on the website of the University of Delhi . The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines etc. are available on the College website: https://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in under the menu-item"
It further reads, "In order to avoid last minute rush, the applicants are advised to apply early. In case of any persistent technical issue, the applicants can mail their problem at the College E-mail ID: recruitment@sgtbkhalsa.du.ac.in"