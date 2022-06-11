Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply Now For 252 Faculty Positions In DU Colleges

Delhi University Recruitment: Ramjas College, Delhi University is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in. Candidates must take note that the last date for receipt of applications is within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on June 11. Through this recruitment process, DU's Ramjas College aims to fill a total of 148 posts in different departments.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for the UR/OBC/EWS category.

The application fee is exempted from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women applicants.

Delhi University recruitment: Here's how to apply

Open the official website of the Delhi University Assistant Professor recruitment page at colrec.uod.ac.in

Then, candidates need to register themselves and fill out the online application form.

Submit all the required documents and also pay the application fee.

Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Use the direct link given here to apply for Ramjas College DU University Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

DU Recruitment: Vacancy open for Asst Professor posts at Lakshmibai college

Delhi University's Lakshmibai College has invited applications for 104 Assistant Professor posts. The last date for receipt of the application is within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement. The advertisement was published today, June 11. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 104 posts of Assistant Professor will be filled in the department.

Delhi University Recruitment | Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories, and Women applicants.

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website Delhi University Assistant Professor recruitment page at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register yourself and fill out the online application form.

Submit all the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for Lakshmibai College DU faculty Recruitment - CLICK HERE

