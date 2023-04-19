Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Prasar Bharati Invites Applications For Videographer Posts

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Prasar Bharati has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of videographers at Doordarshan News (DD News). The recruitment will be on a full-time contract basis. Candidates selected will have to work in New Delhi. There are a total of 41 vacancies.
The Doordarshan recruitment notification was released on April 18. Aspirants can submit their application forms on applications.prasarbharati.org within 15 days from the date of advertisement. The selected candidates will get a salary of up to Rs 40,000. The contract will be for two years.
Click here to read the official notification
Direct link to apply
Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 details
- Post- Videographers
- Number of vacancies - 41
- Salary- Up to Rs 40,000
- Last date to apply- May 2 (15 days from the date of advertisement i.e., April 18)
- Upper age limit- 40 years
- Where to apply- applications.prasarbharati.org
- Nature of Job- Contractual (full-time)
- Duration of Contract- 2 years.
Eligibility Criteria
- A candidate must have class 12th from a reconised board and has a degree or diploma in Cinematography or Videography from a recognised university/institute.
- Desirable candidates are those who have experience in MOJO and have attended a short film-making course.
- Work experience of at least 5 years in the field of videography or cinematography or any other relevant field is also required.