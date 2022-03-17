DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 66 Assistant Professor Posts; Here's Direct Link

DU Recruitment 2022: Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University is recruiting candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is March 20, 2022. Candidates who seek to apply must present their candidature through the online process in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 66 posts will be filled in the different departments.

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment: Eligibility critera

According to the official notice, "The Screening Committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marks scored by them in descending order, i.e., starting from the candidate getting the highest marks and moving towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The applicant scoring less than 50 marks will not be included in the list of shortlisted candidates. "

DU Assistant professor recruitment: Vacancy details

English - 7 Posts

Punjabi - 5 Posts

Hindi - 3 Posts

Economics - 4 Posts

History - 4 Posts

Political Science- 3 Posts

Commerce - 11 Posts

Mathematics - 3 Posts

Botany - 6 Posts

Chemistry - 2 Posts

Electronics - 2 Posts

Computer Science - 5 Posts

Physics - 3 Posts

Zoology - 6 Posts

Environmental Science - 2 Posts

DU Assistant professor recruitment: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 500/-for the UR, OBC, and EWS categories.

Applicants from the SC, ST, PwBD, and women's categories will not be charged an application fee.

Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking.

DU Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR. Check key details below.

DU Assistant professor recruitment: Here's how to apply

To apply, visit the official page of Delhi University - du.ac.in.

Then create a new account by filling in the required details, including your mail ID, mobile number, and more.

Post-registration candidates need to log in using their registered email ID and password.

Then, fill in the application form by entering the correct details.

Upload required documents, such as class 10 and 12 mark sheets, and more.

Pay the application fees and click on the " submit " button.

" button. Then, take a printout of the form.

