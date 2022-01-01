DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 88 Posts; Here's How To Apply

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 Vacancy: Department of Water Supply and Sanitation Punjab (DWSS), Punjab through a notification has infirmed that it is inviting applications for various posts. The recruitment will be done to the post of Community Development Specialist (CDS), Information Education and Communication (IEC) Specialist & Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) cum Community Facilitator (CF). The notification reads that the online application window has not been opened yet and is scheduled to be opened on January 6, 2022. Interested candidates should check their eligibility first before proceeding with the application process. The deadline to fill the form and apply is January 27, 2022.

Check Important Dates Here

The online application link will be activated on January 6, 2022

The last date to submit an online application is January 27, 2022

The deadline to pay the application fee is January 28, 2022

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Block Resource Coordinator cum community facilitator (CF) - 55 Posts

Information Education and Communication Specialist - 20 Posts

Community Development Specialist - 13 Posts

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification Required

Community Development Specialist - Post Graduate Degree in Social Work from a recognized University; Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language. Information Education and Communication Specialist - Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University. Matriculation Exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language. Block Resource Coordinator cum community facilitator (CF) - Graduation in any stream from a recognized University. Matriculation Exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language.

Here is how to apply for DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website. The applications should be submitted online mode from 6 to 27 January 2022. Post submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

