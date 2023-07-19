Last Updated:

EMRS Teachers Recruitment: Application Begins For 6329 Vacancies For TGT, Hostel Wardens

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India has released the recruitment notification for teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential School.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
EMRS Teacher Recruitment

Image: Shutterstock


The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India has released the recruitment notification for teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential School, EMRS. There are a total of 6329 vacancies. Out of 6329 vacancies, there are 5660 for TGT, 335 for Hostel Warden (Male) and 334 for Hostel Warden (Female). The online application window is now open. The last date to apply online is August 18. Aspirants can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

The post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) is for subjects including- English / Hindi / Mathematics / Science/ Social Studies 3rd Language/ Librarian. TGT posts for miscellaneous subjects include- Music/Art/PET (Male)/PET (Female). Click here to read the official notification.

EMRS Recruitment: Vacancy Details

  • TGT- 5660
  • Hostel Warden (Male) -335
  • Hostel Warden (Female)- 334
  • Total - 6329

Pay Scale

TGT- Level 7 (Rs.44900 – 142400/-)

TGT for misc. subjects- Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

READ | EMRS Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 4062 teaching, non-teaching posts

Hostel Warden- Level 5 (Rs. 29200–92300)

EMRS Recruitment:  Eligibility Criteria

TGT- 4 years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE recognized institution in concerned subject.

Or

Bachelors Honors Degree in the concerned subject.

Candidate should have studied requisite subjects for at least 2 years in the 03 years degree course

Or

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in concerned subject. The candidate should have studied the requisite subjects in all three years of degree course.

READ | UPSC Recruitment: 71 vacancies on offer for deputy architect, legal officers and others

TGT for misc subjects- Bachelor's degree in relevant subjects. 

Hostel Warden- 4years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE recognized institution in concerned subject.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university /institute

READ | Visva Bharti recruitment answer key out for lab attendant, LDC posts, direct link here
READ | BPSC school teacher recruitment 2023: Application deadline extended for 3 days, link here

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT