ESIC Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For 115 Associate Professor Posts

ESIC recruitment 2022: The application link to apply for... has already been activated and the deadline to apply ends on May 11, 2022. However, candidates from across India should know that the application deadline for candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District, and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep is May 18, 2022.

Official notification reads, "The Number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon actual requirement."

ESIC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 115 vacancies will be filled. Out of those vacancies, 103 vacancies are in Medical Institutions and 15 vacancies are in Dental Institutions.

ESIC recruitment 2022: Check application fee details here

The application fee to be charged from general candidates is Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees), Women Candidates & Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fee

ESIC recruitment 2022: Check selection process and age limit details here

Registered candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews which will be conducted by the Selection Board.

Age limit for Associate Professor: Not exceeding 50 years (relaxable upto five years for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and the Government Servants, in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time-to-time)

ESIC recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply for medical institutions

The duly filled and signed Application Form in the Performa appended below along with self-attested copies of certificates is to be sent in a cover super-scribed “Application for the post of Associate Professor for Medical Institutions” preferably by Speed Post so as to reach the following addresses by 11.05.2022. Address to which the applications are to be sent Demand Draft/ Banker’s Cheque of Rs. 500/- to be payable at The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Sector-16, N.I.T., Faridabad-121002, Haryana Faridabad

Here is how to apply for Dental Institutions