ESIC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 1,120 Insurance Medical Officers; Check Details Here

ESIC Insurance Medical Officer Vacancy: The ESI Corporation (ESIC) has invited online applications from candidates to fill the posts of insurance medical officers grade II Allopathic in hospitals and dispensaries. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by submitting the online application form on the official website. Candidates must note that the application link will available on the ESIC website by December 31. As per the official notice issued by the ESIC, the last date to apply is January 31, 2021. Candidates aged below 35 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply must have an MBBS degree from a recognised institution or university or be included in the First Schedule, Second Schedule, or Part-ll of the Third Schedule (other than licence qualifications) in the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part ll of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). The completion of a compulsory rotating internship is the main eligibility condition for recruitment.

Candidates who may not have completed rotating internships shall be eligible to appear for the written examination provided that, if selected, they shall have satisfactorily completed the compulsory internship before appointment.

ESIC IMO Vacancy 2021: Number of Vacancies | Pay scale | More information

Level-10 of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100 to 1,77,500) as per the 7th CPC.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,120 seats will be filled in the organisation.

More information related to the recruitment is available on the official website - ESIC IMO Vacancy 2021 Recruitment Notification

Image: Unsplash