Google Is Hiring IT Support Engineers In India; Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here

Google IT Support Engineer Vacancy 2022: Google’s internal support organization, Techstop, is an IT support organization that is hiring IT Support Engineers who would contribute to essential services where the selected candidates will have to keep Googlers from around the world productive. Selected candidates will get an opportunity to gain experience in solving a range of problems across Google’s broad technical ecosystem. Of the other educational eligibility requirements, having a minimum diploma degree or equivalent practical experience is mandatory to apply for this job.

According to job descriptions posted by Google, this job operation will involve employees' collaboration with teammates and partner teams to discover innovative ways to make our support environment more efficient. "You’ll provide user support for internal tools and technologies as well as external products (public Google products used by millions of people and third-party cloud systems)," read the official statement. Check key details below.

Google IT Support Engineer Vacancy 2022: Minimum qualifications:

Diploma or equivalent practical experience.

Practical experience troubleshooting in a Linux, Mac OS, or Windows networked environment - supporting desktops/laptops, phone systems, video conference, and/or various wireless devices.

Customer service, client-facing, and/or help desk experience

Google IT Support Recruitment 2022: Preferred qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant STEM field (e.g. Information Systems, Information Technology, Applied Networking, System Administration)

Completion of a relevant technical certification (e.g., Google Career Certificate - Google IT Support Certificate or other comparable certifications.)

Work experience, including deploying and supporting desktops/laptops, phone systems, video conferencing and various wireless devices.

Ability to adjust quickly to changing priorities and make quick decisions with limited information.

Effective organizational, communication, leadership, and teamwork/collaboration skills.

Passion for new technology and commitment to learning new skills.

Google Recruitment 2022: IT Support Engineer Vacancy | Responsibilities

Provide support across all channels, including chat, email, phone, video, in-person, etc. (the amount of time dedicated to each will vary based on operational needs).

Troubleshoot across Google’s corporate IT resources, applications, and various operating systems, including Linux, Mac OS, Windows, Chrome OS, and mobile platforms.

Assist Googlers with resolving software, hardware, and networking issues.

Collaborate and share knowledge across the team and other Googlers. Contribute to various initiatives, including process improvement and documentation efforts to enhance the user experience

Support various services such as video conferencing, remote access, new internal products, and mobile technology.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)