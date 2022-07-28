Last Updated:

Govt Plans To Fill 84405 Posts In Assam Rifles, CAPF & Other Police Forces

CAPF Recruitment 2022-23: The Government of India is likely to fill as many as 84405 posts under Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament that 84405 vacancies are vacant in various CAPFs including Assam Rifle, BSF (Border Security Forced ), CISF (Central Industry Security Force), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), ITBP (Indo Tibetan Police Force) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). It is expected that these vacancies will be filled by December 2023. However, till now there has been no official notification released by the center regarding the CAPF Recruitment.

The minister said this in response to the questions in which he was asked about the number of sanctioned vacancies, vacant posts, and steps to fill the vacancies. Rai said that the sanctioned strength of each Central Armed Police Force is 10,05,779 wherein 84405 posts are vacant.

The minister informed the parliament that as many as 9659 posts are lying vacant in Assam Rifles, a total of 1925 posts are there in BSF, 10919 posts are there in CISF, 29985 vacancies are there in CRPF, 3187 posts are there in ITBP, and 11420 posts are there in SSB. The parliament was informed that the central government is conducting annual GD Constable Recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) through proper examination and another selection process

CAPF Recruitment | Vacancy details

Force

Sanctioned Posts

Vacancies
  • Assam Rifles
  • 65520
  • 9659
  • BSF
  • 265277
  • 19254
  • CISF
  • 164124
  • 10918
  • CRPF
  • 324654
  • 29985
  • ITBP
  • 88430
  • 3187
  • SSB
  • 97774
  • 11402
  • Total Posts
  • 1005779
  • 84405

