The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online application process for 9144 Technicians vacancies. The online application process for RRB technician recruitment commenced from March 9th, 2024, and interested candidates can apply through the official website of RRB at https://indianrailways.gov.in/.

Steps to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website indianrailways.gov.in. Navigate to the "Recruitment" section on the homepage. Click on "Railway Technician Recruitment 2024." Carefully go through the official announcement for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024. Click on "Apply Online" and fill in the application form with accurate details. Upload the required documents, photos, and signatures. Complete the application process by submitting the form. Finally, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

RRB Technician Notification 2024 Highlights:

The RRB Technician Notification PDF was released on March 8th, 2024, unveiling 9144 vacancies for Technician (Group I Signal and Group 3) posts. Candidates eager to pursue a career as Technicians in the Railway Department can seize this opportunity. The official notification PDF can be downloaded by clicking on the provided link.

Overview of RRB Technician Recruitment 2024:

Online Registration Starts: 9th March 2024

Last Date to Register: 8th April 2024

Last Date To Pay Application Fee: 8th April 2024

Application Modification Dates: 9th to 18th April 2024

RRB Technician Vacancy 2024:

This year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 9144 vacancies for the position of Technician (Grade 1 Signal and Grade 3) in the Railway Department. The breakdown of vacancies is as follows:

Technician (Grade 1 Signal): 1092

Technician Grade 3: 8051

Eligibility Criteria for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024:

For Technician Grade 1 Signal: Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/Information Technology/Instrumentation or possess a Diploma in Engineering in the relevant field.

For Technician Grade 3: Candidates must have passed Matriculation/SSLC with ITI from recognized institutions.

Age Limit for RRB Technician Posts (as of 1st July 2024):

Technician Grade 1 Signal: 18 to 36 years

Technician Grade 3: 18 to 33 years

Interested candidates are advised to refer to the official RRB Technician Notification for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application process, and other important instructions.