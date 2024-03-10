×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

How to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 for 9144 vacancies

The online application process for RRB technician recruitment commenced from March 9th, 2024. Here's how to apply online for the RRB recruitment.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 begins
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 begins | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online application process for 9144 Technicians vacancies. The online application process for RRB technician recruitment commenced from March 9th, 2024, and interested candidates can apply through the official website of RRB at https://indianrailways.gov.in/.

Steps to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024:

  1. Visit the official website indianrailways.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the "Recruitment" section on the homepage.
  3. Click on "Railway Technician Recruitment 2024."
  4. Carefully go through the official announcement for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024.
  5. Click on "Apply Online" and fill in the application form with accurate details.
  6. Upload the required documents, photos, and signatures.
  7. Complete the application process by submitting the form.
  8. Finally, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

RRB Technician Notification 2024 Highlights:

Advertisement

The RRB Technician Notification PDF was released on March 8th, 2024, unveiling 9144 vacancies for Technician (Group I Signal and Group 3) posts. Candidates eager to pursue a career as Technicians in the Railway Department can seize this opportunity. The official notification PDF can be downloaded by clicking on the provided link.

Overview of RRB Technician Recruitment 2024:

Advertisement
  • Online Registration Starts: 9th March 2024
  • Last Date to Register: 8th April 2024
  • Last Date To Pay Application Fee: 8th April 2024
  • Application Modification Dates: 9th to 18th April 2024

RRB Technician Vacancy 2024:

This year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 9144 vacancies for the position of Technician (Grade 1 Signal and Grade 3) in the Railway Department. The breakdown of vacancies is as follows:

  • Technician (Grade 1 Signal): 1092
  • Technician Grade 3: 8051

Eligibility Criteria for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024:

  • For Technician Grade 1 Signal: Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/Information Technology/Instrumentation or possess a Diploma in Engineering in the relevant field.
  • For Technician Grade 3: Candidates must have passed Matriculation/SSLC with ITI from recognized institutions.

Age Limit for RRB Technician Posts (as of 1st July 2024):

  • Technician Grade 1 Signal: 18 to 36 years
  • Technician Grade 3: 18 to 33 years

Interested candidates are advised to refer to the official RRB Technician Notification for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application process, and other important instructions.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

15 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

16 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

16 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

16 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-AUS speedster lauds Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance for IND

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  2. Gaami Box Office Day 2: Vishwak's Film Puts Up A Strong Show

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  3. Viral: Massive White Swan Attacks Golfer In A Hilarious Video

    World38 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM's Visit

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo