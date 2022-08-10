Last Updated:

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022 Released At Afcat.cdac.in; Click On Direct Link To Download

IAF AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 has been released on August 10, 2022. In order to download the call letters, registered candidates will have to follow these steps.

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) released the AFCAT admit card 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. As scheduled, the IAF AFCAT 2 hall ticket has been released in first half at 11 am. All the registered candidates, who are going to appear for the AFCAT examination, can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take exams. They should also know that hard copy of the admit card will not be issued. Therefore, candidates will have to carry printout of call letters to exam hall. Candidates should know that along with admit cards, they should also carry a valid ID proof.

The IAF admit cards that have been released today are for the AFCAT examination which is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27 & 28, 2022. The candidates would need to enter their login email id and password to access the AFCAT admit card. The steps as well as direct link to download the hall tickets are mentioned below.

Official website reads, "Admit card for AFCAT 02/2022 is available for download through Candidate Login from 10 Aug 2022 (11:00 AM) onward. Please verify the details, read the instructions which are to be strictly adhered to, and carry a printout copy of the Admit Card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card.'

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the AFCAT official website - afcat.cdac.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the "candidate login" tab available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to log in using the required credentials - Email id and password
  • Step 4: Post logging in, candidates should click on the admit card link
  • Step 5: The AFCAT 2 admit card 2022 will then be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5. The candidates should go through the details mentioned on it
  • Step 6: They can download their admit card and save the PDF file for future reference
  • Step 7: At last, candidates should not forget to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall 
  • Here is the direct link to download hall tickets 

Details to be mentioned on AFCAT 2 admit card 2022

  • Registration Number
  • Personal Details
  • AFCAT admit card important points
  • Date of birth
  • AFCAT exam timings
  • Reporting time
  • Photograph and signature
  • AFCAT exam centre
  • Email ID
  • AFCAT exam day guidelines
