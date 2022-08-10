IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022 Released At Afcat.cdac.in; Click On Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) released the AFCAT admit card 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. As scheduled, the IAF AFCAT 2 hall ticket has been released in first half at 11 am. All the registered candidates, who are going to appear for the AFCAT examination, can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below.
Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take exams. They should also know that hard copy of the admit card will not be issued. Therefore, candidates will have to carry printout of call letters to exam hall. Candidates should know that along with admit cards, they should also carry a valid ID proof.
The IAF admit cards that have been released today are for the AFCAT examination which is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27 & 28, 2022. The candidates would need to enter their login email id and password to access the AFCAT admit card. The steps as well as direct link to download the hall tickets are mentioned below.
Official website reads, "Admit card for AFCAT 02/2022 is available for download through Candidate Login from 10 Aug 2022 (11:00 AM) onward. Please verify the details, read the instructions which are to be strictly adhered to, and carry a printout copy of the Admit Card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card.'