IB ACIO Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 150 Posts; Application Process To Begin On April 16

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Bureau (IB) is conducting an examination for the selection of eligible candidates for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2 posts. Interested candidates having a GATE Score Card for any year of 2020, 2021, or 2022 can submit the application form by visiting the official website - www.mha.nic.in. Candidates must be aware that the application process will start tomorrow, April 16, 2022, onwards and continue till May 7, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification for the same by visiting the official website.

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 150 posts will be filled. Candidates must be aware that no applications will be accepted after the due date. Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply. It is advised that candidates must check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details before applying.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Computer Science & Technology - 56 Posts

Electronics & Communication - 94 Posts

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 | Educational Qualification:

To apply for the posts candidates must have valid Gate Score 2020, 2021 & 2022 in Electronics & Communication or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized University or Masters Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Computer Science or Masters Degree in Computer Applications from a recognized University.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE Marks & interviews.

The weightage of the GATE Score is 1000 and Interview will be for 175 Marks.

Candidates appearing for interviews will be required to appear in the psychometric/Aptitude Test, which will be a part of the interview process.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Application fees for the General/EWS/OBC candidates is Rs 100/-

While candidates belonging to the SC/ST/Female/Ex-Serviceman are exempted from paying application fees

